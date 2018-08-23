Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Francis “Frank” Fettkether

Francis “Frank” Fettkether 

WATERLOO — Francis “Frank” Fettkether, 71, of West Des Moines, formerly of Waterloo, died at home Monday, Aug. 20, of cancer.

He was born June 5, 1947, in Fort Dodge, son of Joseph and Mary (Zimmerman) Fettkether. He married Kathy O’Brien in 1969 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo.

He graduated from Columbus High School in 1965. Frank and Kathy moved to Ankeny in 1977. Frank worked for Sysco Foods most of his adult life until he retired in 2012.

Survived by: his wife; a son, Andrew of Hendersonville, Tenn.; a daughter, Kristin Danielson (Tim) of Greenwood, Ind.; a grandson, Joseph Fettkether; a stepgranddaughter, Savannah Danielson; four brothers, Bernie Fettkether (Becky), Louis Fettkether (Susan), Larry Fettkether (Kathy) and Mark Fettkether (Susan); a sister, Margaret Corson; his mother-in-law, Loretta O’Brien; four sisters-in-law, Mary Thomas, Noreen Purcell, Annette O’Brien (Michael) and Monica Nagel (Steve); a brother-in-law, Tim O’Brien (Karen); and many nephews and nieces.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and his father-in-law, Leon O’Brien.

Celebration of Frank’s life: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, at Hamilton’s on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: will be directed to Frank’s favorite charities.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.

Many thanks to all who cared for Frank — Dr. Buroker, Ariel, and his entire hospice team. Frank was a devoted Iowa Hawkeye and Pittsburgh Steeler fan, he enjoyed watching golf, and all things on the Weather Channel.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Francis “Frank” Fettkether (1947-2018)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments