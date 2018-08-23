WATERLOO — Francis “Frank” Fettkether, 71, of West Des Moines, formerly of Waterloo, died at home Monday, Aug. 20, of cancer.
He was born June 5, 1947, in Fort Dodge, son of Joseph and Mary (Zimmerman) Fettkether. He married Kathy O’Brien in 1969 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo.
He graduated from Columbus High School in 1965. Frank and Kathy moved to Ankeny in 1977. Frank worked for Sysco Foods most of his adult life until he retired in 2012.
Survived by: his wife; a son, Andrew of Hendersonville, Tenn.; a daughter, Kristin Danielson (Tim) of Greenwood, Ind.; a grandson, Joseph Fettkether; a stepgranddaughter, Savannah Danielson; four brothers, Bernie Fettkether (Becky), Louis Fettkether (Susan), Larry Fettkether (Kathy) and Mark Fettkether (Susan); a sister, Margaret Corson; his mother-in-law, Loretta O’Brien; four sisters-in-law, Mary Thomas, Noreen Purcell, Annette O’Brien (Michael) and Monica Nagel (Steve); a brother-in-law, Tim O’Brien (Karen); and many nephews and nieces.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and his father-in-law, Leon O’Brien.
Celebration of Frank’s life: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, at Hamilton’s on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: will be directed to Frank’s favorite charities.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Many thanks to all who cared for Frank — Dr. Buroker, Ariel, and his entire hospice team. Frank was a devoted Iowa Hawkeye and Pittsburgh Steeler fan, he enjoyed watching golf, and all things on the Weather Channel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.