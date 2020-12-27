Francis (Frank) Cooper

September 16, 1925—December 19, 2020
Frank was born September 16, 1925 in Ames Iowa, one of nine children born to Fred and Hermia Cooper. Frank was raised on a farm and graduated from Gilbert High School in 1943 and enlisted in the Navy Air Corp as a aviation cadet. He successfully trained to be a carrier-based pilot, but never served overseas as the war effort wound down before he was certified.
He graduated from Iowa State University in 1949 with a BS in Journalism. His first job was with Stewart-Simmons Co in Waterloo in the advertising department of the printing company. Frank also worked for 5 years in Des Moines before returning to Waterloo where he resided for the remainder of his life. He owned and operated his own advertising agency in Waterloo for 40 years.
Frank met Phyllis Dolan while she was employed at the Waterloo Courier and they were married soon afterward at The Queen of Peace Church in Waterloo in 1950. They lived briefly in St Joseph MO and for 5 years in Des Moines, before returning to Waterloo.
Frank was a member of the following organizations: Waterloo Chamber of Commerce, St Edwards Parish for almost 60 years, Rotary Club, Junior Achievement, Sunnyside Country Club, Waterloo Serra Club, served as president of the St Edwards School Board and on the board of Columbus High School. He volunteered at St Johns grade school for 5 years and as a eucharistic minister for 5 years.
Frank was a avid golfer, tennis and bridge player. After 65 years of practice, he got a hole in one at Sunnyside at age 85. He enjoyed good health into his 90’s, playing tennis until 80 and golf until 90.
Frank is remembered for his positive attitude and terrific sense of humor. He was a devoted husband, attentive parent and adored by his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He cracked his last joke 3 hours before he passed peacefully from congestive heart failure at Friendship Village.
Franks is survived by his wife Phyllis, two daughters Liz Conklin (Dan) of Cedar Falls, Katie Lind (Pat) of Iowa City and two sons Jeff (DeeDee) of Mission Hills KS and Matt of Cedar Falls, six grandchildren Riley Lind (Lindsey) of Germany, Betsy Cooper (Mike) of New Haven CT, Jane Yagla of Ankeny, Dan Cooper (Victoria) of Boston MA, Ellen Cooper (Dave) of Austin TX, Sarah Cooper of Mission KS, sister Ann (Don) Young of Ames and sister in law Jackie Dolan of Waterloo. He has 8 great grandchildren.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents, four brother and three sisters and granddaughter Kelley Lind.
Private services were held at St Edwards Church, with a celebration of life to be held in summer of 2021. He can be remembered with donations of Cedar Valley Catholic Schools or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.
