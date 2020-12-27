Francis (Frank) Cooper

September 16, 1925—December 19, 2020

Frank was born September 16, 1925 in Ames Iowa, one of nine children born to Fred and Hermia Cooper. Frank was raised on a farm and graduated from Gilbert High School in 1943 and enlisted in the Navy Air Corp as a aviation cadet. He successfully trained to be a carrier-based pilot, but never served overseas as the war effort wound down before he was certified.

He graduated from Iowa State University in 1949 with a BS in Journalism. His first job was with Stewart-Simmons Co in Waterloo in the advertising department of the printing company. Frank also worked for 5 years in Des Moines before returning to Waterloo where he resided for the remainder of his life. He owned and operated his own advertising agency in Waterloo for 40 years.

Frank met Phyllis Dolan while she was employed at the Waterloo Courier and they were married soon afterward at The Queen of Peace Church in Waterloo in 1950. They lived briefly in St Joseph MO and for 5 years in Des Moines, before returning to Waterloo.