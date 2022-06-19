July 6, 1939-June 13, 2022

HUDSON-Francis E. Carolan, 82, of Hudson, Iowa, died Monday, June 13, 2022 at Deery Suites, Western Home Communities.

Frank was born July 6, 1939 in Decorah, Iowa, to Edward and Agnes (Knox) Carolan. He graduated from Decorah High School in 1958 and entered the US Army in June, 1958. He was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany and France, serving 3 years. He was honorably discharged in 1964.

He married Rose A. Wendling August 17, 1963 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Waterloo.

Frank started his career with Bridgestone/Firestone in 1966. He moved his family around Iowa until he was promoted to store manager in Decorah. He left to work for John Deere for 5 years, returning to Firestone as Waterloo store manager, retiring in 1999. He worked for a local farmer and Hudson Co-op after retirement.

He and Rose enjoyed wintering in Apache Junction, Ariz., attending auctions and antiquing. He creatively repurposed treasures and used his selling skills to sell them at garage sales. He also enjoyed tractor rides across Iowa on his 1948 101 Junior Massey Harris with his beloved brother Greg.

Most of all, he was extremely proud of his ten grandchildren and great granddaughter, born in 2021. His love and pride definitely showed at their competitive events

Frank is survived by his wife of 59 years, Rose; daughters, Michele (Victor) Bienfang, Jeanette (Mike) Geisler; and son, Aaron (Jolene) Carolan, all of Cedar Falls; grandchildren, Connor (Emily) and Erika Bienfang, Bryce (Maddie), Maria, Wes, and Jake Geisler, Kayla, Travis, Jessica, and Blake Carolan; great granddaughter, Briar Rose Bienfang; brother, Greg (Rosie) Carolan; sister, Rita Selden; sister-in-law, Doris Wagner; brothers-in-law, Bob (Joyce), Al (Rita), Mort (Karen) Wendling; along with many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Vincent Carolan; brothers-in-law, Bob Wagner, Virgil Mundt, and Hank Selden; sisters-in-law, Joyce Wendling and Julie Mundt.; niece, Chris Carolan Kemna and nephew, Greg Wagner.

Services will be noon Wednesday, June 22 at St. Edward Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Eagle Center where there will be military rites conducted by Iowa Army Honor Guard. Public visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway where there will be a 7:00 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.sted.org.

Memorials: directed to Unity Point Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.