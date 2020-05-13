Francis C. Clabough

He was born Feb. 23, 1922, in rural Parkersburg, son of Clyde A. and Marie E. (Younker) Clabough. He graduated from New Hartford High School. Francis enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corp at age 19. On June 28, 1944, Francis married Dorothy North in New Hartford. While stationed in Liberal, Kansas, he was involved in a B-24 flight training crash. After Francis was honorably discharged in 1946, they returned to Parkersburg to farm his grandfather's farm. Fourteen years later, he joined his brother-in-law in a construction company venture in Cedar Falls. In 1966, Francis accepted a position with the Iowa Department of Transportation, moving to Marion.