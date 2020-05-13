Francis C. Clabough

(1922-2020)
MARION - Francis Clyde Clabough, 98, of Marion and formerly of Parkersburg and Cedar Falls, died from complications of pneumonia Sunday, May 10.
He was born Feb. 23, 1922, in rural Parkersburg, son of Clyde A. and Marie E. (Younker) Clabough. He graduated from New Hartford High School. Francis enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corp at age 19. On June 28, 1944, Francis married Dorothy North in New Hartford. While stationed in Liberal, Kansas, he was involved in a B-24 flight training crash. After Francis was honorably discharged in 1946, they returned to Parkersburg to farm his grandfather's farm. Fourteen years later, he joined his brother-in-law in a construction company venture in Cedar Falls. In 1966, Francis accepted a position with the Iowa Department of Transportation, moving to Marion.
He retired in 1990 after 25 years as the bridge foreman over several counties. Francis was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Marion and the American Legion Post 660 of New Hartford.
Survivors: four children, Donna (Brian) Miller, Mary Knee, Steve (Sandy) Clabough, and David (Marina) Clabough, all of Marion; seven grandchildren, Todd (Amy) Hartke, Chad (Deanna) Hartke, Andy (Amanda) Knee, Eric Knee, Cari (Erik) Thorvig, Jessy (Bryan) Dengler, and Spencer Clabough; 11 great-grandchildren, Julianna, Dominic, Evalena, Gus, Sebastian, Adeline, Harrison, Holland, Maddie, Margot, Henry, and baby Dengler due in August; a sister-in-law, Harriet Clabough; and seven nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; wife, Dorothy (North) Clabough; paternal grandparents, Wesley and Mary (Franklin) Clabough; maternal grandparents, Frank and Maude (Parsons) Younker; two sisters, Virginia and Mary Lou; two brothers, Robert in infancy and Loren Clabough; a son-in-law, David Knee; and dear friend, Isabelle Thomas.
Services: A private family funeral service will be Saturday, May 16, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion; graveside committal with military honors will follow at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Parkersburg.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Linn Manor Care, 1140 Elim Drive, Marion, IA 52302, to The American Legion Post #660 Attn: New Hartford Community Building in New Hartford, IA, 50660, or to the Disabled American Veterans at VARO, 566 Federal Building, 210 Walnut Street in Des Moines, IA, 50309.
Online condolences at www.murdochfuneralhome.com.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Linn Manor Care and Dr. Thomas Richmann for the care given to Francis over the last 15 months, especially during the final hours of his life. Francis will be lovingly remembered for his good stories, sense of humor, integrity, love of birds and animals, hard work, love for his country and for his family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.