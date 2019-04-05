(1922-2019)
GILBERTVILLE — Francis C. “Butch” Lutgen, 96, formerly of Gilbertville, died Wednesday, April 3, at La Porte City Specialty Care, La Porte City.
He was born April 5, 1922, in Black Hawk County, son of John Lutgen and Susan (Welter) Lutgen. In 1942, he married Helene Mangrich; they later divorced.
He was a mechanic, working on industrial machines and worked as a carpenter. Francis was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville.
Survived by: two sons, Gene Lutgen of Cedar Falls and Donald Lutgen of Waterloo; a daughter, Connie (Gary) Gardner of Gilbertville; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Rita Weber of Gilbertville.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, Richard Lutgen; a daughter, Kathy Lutgen; a grandson, Jeff Lutgen; a great-grandaughtger, Jersey Lutgen; five brothers, Eugene, Paul, Joseph, and two in infancy; and six sisters, Leona Rapalee, Mary Phillips, Donna Mae Frost, Anna Mae Schmit, Hilda Schmitz and Teresa Delagardelle.
Services: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Gilbertville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today, April 5, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, and for an hour before services Saturday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family and to Immaculate Conception Church.
Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
Francis enjoyed baseball, fishing, hunting and watching television, especially Westerns.
