(1939-2018)
WATERLOO — Francis Bohan, 79, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Dec. 25, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
He was born Oct. 3, 1939, in Waterloo, son of Gerald and Kathryn Smith Bohan. He married Karen Rauhauser on Sept. 26, 1964, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.
Francis was employed as a field service representative with John Deere; he remained there for more than 40 years, retiring in 1999.
He was also a member of the Elks Club and the Lions Club.
Survived by: his wife; three children, Mark (LuAnn) Bohan of Wausau, Wis., Teresa (Joe) McCausland of Waupaca, Wis., and Chris (Wendy) Bohan of San Tan Valley, Ariz.; seven grandchildren, Blake, Shaun, Erin, Joseph, Connor, Kaley and Ethan; a great-grandchild, Zeke, and one more on the way; two brothers, Emmitt (Catherine) and Dennis (Judy) Bohan, both of Denver, Colo., and a sister, Lorretta (Tom) Stroben of Visalia, Calif.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and two sisters, Dorothy Beard and Monica Hestikin.
Services: 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Waterloo, where full military rites will be conducted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard and the Waterloo and Evansdale AMVETS Post 19 and 31. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
