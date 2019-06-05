Francine Klahsen

(1934-2019)
APLINGTON — Francine Faye Klahsen, 84, of Aplington, died Sunday, June 2, at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospice Center in Waterloo of cancer.
She was born June 18, 1934, at her family’s farm home in rural Geneseo, daughter of Marcus and Clara (Martens) Billerbeck. On Feb. 4, 1959, she married John Richard Klahsen at the Congregational Church in Reinbeck.
In 1941, Francine and her family moved to their farm southeast of Reinbeck. She was a 1952 graduate of Reinbeck High School; she and her twin sister Frances were members of the Reinbeck basketball team that won the 1952 Iowa State Girls Basketball Championship. She graduated from the Iowa State Teachers College (today known as University of Northern Iowa), earning her teaching degree. She taught lower elementary grades at Marengo, Lake Mills and Dumont. Francine was a farm wife, mother, and homemaker. In 1981, she became an assistant librarian at the Aplington Public Library for 13 years.
In 1964, she was inducted into the Iowa Girls’ Basketball Hall of Fame. She was a member of Washington Reformed Church in rural Ackley, where she taught Sunday school and Bible school for many years. She also served as RCYF leader with her husband. Francine and John were members of the Aplington Recreation Complex.
Survived by: her husband; two daughters, Teresa (Troy) Feldman of Greene and Sue (Bob Moran) of West Des Moines; six grandchildren, Amanda (Chris) Kehe of Aurora, Ill., Alisa Roth of West Des Moines, Lisa Feldman of Rochester, Minn., John Roth of Cedar Falls, Austin Roth of Cedar Rapids and Jared Feldman of Greene; two great-grandchildren, Kenzie Francine Kehe and Kellan Michael Kehe; her twin sister, Frances (Russell) Lorenzen of Clear Lake; sister-in-law AnnRae Billerbeck of Reinbeck; two brothers-in-law, Bill (Shirley) Klahsen and Hank Klahsen, both of Aplington; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews; and many friends.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her sisters, Eunice Neil, Leora Neil, Reva Billerbeck and Myrne Billerbeck; her brother, Donald Billerbeck; and a son-in-law, David Roth.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 6, at the Washington Reformed Church, with burial in the Washington Reformed Church Cemetery, both in rural Ackley. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, June 5, at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg, and for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to family.
Francine loved gardening and took special pride in her flower beds, flower arrangements and the upkeep of her yard. She enjoyed bird-watching; each day she would refill the bird feeders and the birdbath. Francine made the best pecan pie, and many would request her recipe.
