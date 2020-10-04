Frances R. Kratoska

(1929-2020)

Waterloo—Frances Rose Kratoska, 91, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, October 2, at NewAldaya Lifescapes.

She was born June 14, 1929, Stacyville, the daughter of John and Anna Salz. She married Woodrow Wilson Kratoska September 12, 1950 in Osage. He died December 16, 1976.

Frances was employed by Covenant Medical Center for 40 years as an obstetrician tech.

Survived by: two sons, Jerry (Rosanne) Kratoska of Waterloo, and Jim Kratoska of Elk Run Heights; three daughters, Carol (Pete) Calosso of Florida, Mary Henry of Castalia, and Lauri (Paul) Anderson of San Antonio, Texas; four grandchildren, Elizabeth “Betsey” (Brandon) Bush, Diane Henry, and Cole and Camille Anderson.

Preceded in death by: a son, Gordon Kratoska; and eight siblings.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00-6:00 p.m. Monday October 5, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and will continue for one hour before the service at the church. If attending visitation or mass, please be aware that masks are required.