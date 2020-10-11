Frances Peters

She attended Dunkerton School. She worked at Central Arizona College in finance from 1981 until her retirement in 1998. She returned to work part-time at the college in 1999 and continued until her death. Fran was a gifted and talented painter. She enjoyed creating wedding cakes, loved anything purple, and her trips with Jean to Las Vegas, Waterloo and Tama. She is survived by a sister, Jean Waschkat of Cedar Falls; nieces Pamela Waschkat, Sandy (Eric) Heinen, Bonnie (Tony) Gesell and Sharon Waschkat; grandnephew Trevor Heinen and grandnieces Olivia Heinen and Riley Gesell. She was preceded in death by father-Harold, stepfather-George Medlin, mother-Ruby Medlin and brother-James L. Adams.