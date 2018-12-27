Frances Moody

(1923-2018)
DUMONT — Frances Lucille Moody, 95, of Dumont, died Monday, Dec. 24, at Dumont Wellness Center.
She was born June 26, 1923, in Charles City, daughter of Clarence Earl and Viola Mae (Klock) Mahnesmith. On Oct. 18, 1945, she married Claude Amos Moody in Lancaster, Mo.
Frances attended schools in Charles City. She was a homemaker, and she and Claude were dairy farmers and grew corn and beans. They also raised geese, chickens, hogs and cows and sold fresh eggs.
Survived by: many relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; three brothers and three sisters.
Private family services: will be held at the Dumont Cemetery. Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home, Hampton, is assisting the family.
Condolences may be left at www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com.
Frances and Claude had a pair of peacocks on the farm, Mr. and Mrs. P., along with multiple kitties and house and outside dogs. Frances was a wonderful aunt to all of her nieces and nephews.
