Frances Martha Ede

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Westgate, Iowa with Rev. Herbert Mueller, III officiating. Burial will be held at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Visitation will precede the funeral service at the church starting at 12:30 p.m. on Friday. Memorials may be made in Frances’ name to St. Peters Lutheran Church, Westgate Volunteer Fire Department, Westgate Opera House, Westgate Public Library, or St. Croix Hospice. Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Frances’ family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com .

Frances was born on December 31, 1922, in Waterloo, daughter of Robert and Gertie Ackerman Lazemby. She married Roy A. Ede on July 22, 1944, in Waterloo, and he passed away on April 14, 1999. Frances and Roy farmed in Waterloo for forty years before moving to Westgate in 1962, where they continued farming. Frances taught Sunday School at Linden Methodist Church in Waterloo as well as being a 4-H leader for many years. She worked for Grandview Nursing Home and Mike’s IGA, both in Oelwein. Frances was a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church in Westgate. In Westgate, Frances was instrumental in helping restore the Westgate Opera House, and kept busy keeping all the weeds out of her beloved flower gardens. She will be remembered for all the crocheting she did through the years, and for the cookies and popcorn balls she made for many different occasions and fund raisers in Westgate.