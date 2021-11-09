December 6, 1929-November 5, 2021

SHELL ROCK-Frances Mae Rittgers, 91, of Shell Rock, passed away at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community on Friday, November 5, 2021. She was born December 6, 1929, in Cedar Falls, daughter of the late Ray and Sofie (Christensen) Jensen. Frances graduated from Finchford High School and, then, attended Gates Business College. On November 12, 1966, she married Don Rittgers at Fredsville Evangelical Lutheran Church. Frances was employed as a cashier at the Iowa Savings Bank in Dike for 40 years. Her passion was spending time with her dog, Peter and her cats.

Frances was preceded in death by her brothers: Marius (Lillian), Einer (Clara and Doris), Arthur (Elizabeth), Ernest (Helen) and Donald Jensen. She is survived by her husband, Don; sisters-in-law, Ruth Jensen, Charlotte, Liz and Ardy Rittgers all of New Hartford; brother-in-law, Ralph (Arlene) Rittgers of Nevis, MN; and several nieces and nephews.

Frances’ funeral service will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 11:00 am at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls with an hour of visitation prior to the service.