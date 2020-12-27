March 14, 1934—December 24, 2020
Frances M. Santee, 86, of Nashua, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020 at the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City.
A private family funeral service will be held at the Nashua United Methodist Church with Rev. Sarah Namukose officiating. Interment will be in Riverton Cemetery in rural Nashua. The service can be listened to at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from the Nashua United Methodist Church parking lot by tuning into a radio broadcast on 90.1FM.
Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City. Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and to please wear a face mask; thank you for your understanding.
Frances was born on March 14, 1934 to Louie and Mae (Goodsell) Overturf. She grew up in Dumont, Iowa. While growing up, she was very active in church, playing piano, and school functions. She graduated from Dumont High School in 1952. Frances attended college at Wartburg and received her two year teaching degree. She then taught in Gladbrook, Iowa for 6 years.
Frances then met Max Santee on a school break and later married on August 7, 1960. To this union, four children were born. While being a mom, she continued her education at Wartburg and received her BA degree. Frances returned to teaching in 1970 and taught pre-1st and 1st grade for 26 years for the Charles City School system.
In 1996, she retired from teaching. Frances then enjoyed her time traveling with Max, volunteering for school and hospice, and spending quality time with her grandchildren. She was very active with Nashua United Methodist Church where she was a Sunday school teacher, played piano, youth leader, church circle, and later years with bible study.
Living family members include her children: Scott Santee of Nashville, Tennessee, Angela (John) Marvin of Charles City, and Monte (Lisa) Santee of Albert Lea, Minnesota; 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Roy (Jane) Overturf; and 5 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Max; son, Eric; daughter-in-law, Terri Santee; mother & father-in-law, Sam and Althea Santee; and brother & sister-in-law, Gene and Becky Santee.
Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.
