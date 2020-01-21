Frances M. Michaelsen

(1924-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Frances Mae Michaelsen, 95, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Jan. 19, at Pinnacle Specialty Care.
She was born in Sumner on Sept. 30, 1924, to Arthur and Barbara (Fritz) Traeger. She married William Michaelsen on June 8, 1946, in Waterloo at the Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church. He died April 5, 2003.
Fran attended American Institute of Business and started her working career at Rath Packing Co. in Waterloo. For 48 years she worked for Medical Associates of Waterloo and Covenant Hospital. The majority of the time she was the medical assistant for Dr. Albert Dolan. She retired in 2002. She was an active member at Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church in Waterloo.
Survived by: three daughters, Kay (Vince) Lopez of St. Peters, Mo., Karen McCoy of Waverly and Karla Kramer (Jim Jensen) of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren, three stepgrandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; six stepgreat-grandchildren; and two stepgreat-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; her brother, Richard Traeger; her sister, Elsie Leyh; and a stepgreat-grandson; Jake Robel.
Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church, Waterloo, with burial in Garden of Memories. Visitation 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo.
Memorials: may be directed to Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be left at www.overtonservice.com.
Fran enjoyed sewing, word search puzzles and card games.
