June 18, 1939-June 3, 2022

INDEPENDENCE-Frances M. “Fran” Rosauer, 82, of Independence, IA died on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living Center in Independence, IA.

Fran was born on June 18, 1939, in Waterloo, IA the daughter of John T. and Rita L. (Jepperson) Sullivan. She was a 1957 graduate of Our Lady of Victory Academy in Waterloo, IA. She went on to attend the Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, IA. On October 14, 1961, she married Chester F. Rosauer at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waterloo, IA. They made their home in Independence, IA, where Fran worked for a short time at Grahm’s Department Store, and the Independence Public Library. Fran soon took a job at St. John’s Catholic School in 1979 and in 1987 became the church secretary at St. John’s Catholic Church and worked there for many years. She finally retired after thirty-three years, in 2010.

She loved spending as much time as she could with her grandkids and camping with family.

She is survived by two sons, Jeff (Mary Beth) Rosauer, Mantua, NJ, and Joel Rosauer, Marion, IA, and four grandchildren; Reily, Cameron, Cecilia, and Alice Rosauer, a brother, Daniel (Terry) Sullivan, Dodgeville, WI, and three sisters, Rita Ann (Gerrald) Ahrens, Silver Springs, MD, Jean (John) Huff, Waterloo, IA, and Peggy (Larry Tyler) Sullivan, Waterloo, IA, many nieces, nephews, and her best friend Rose Millard.

Fran is preceded in death by her parents John and Rita Sullivan, and her husband Chet Rosauer in 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 PM on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence, IA, with Rev. David Beckman presiding. Inurnment will be held at St. John’s Cemetery in Independence, IA at a later date. A visitation will be held from 4 PM until 7 PM on Thursday, June 9th, at the Reiff Family Center—Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence, IA. A Rosary will be said at 4 PM and a Parish Vigil Service will be held at 7 PM on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Independence Public Library and Cedar Valley Hospice.

To leave an online condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.