WAVERLY — Frances W. Lageschulte, 100, of Waverly, died Friday, Aug. 31, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
She was born Aug. 27, 1918, in Magnolia, daughter of Alice Audrey (Akers) and Harry John Tensmeyer. She married Wendell Lageschulte on Sept. 8, 1940, in Waverly. He preceded her in death in 1988.
Frances graduated in 1937 from Magnolia High School. After graduation she moved to Waverly to take care of her elderly cousins. She and her husband farmed north of Waverly for 25 years and then moved into their new home in 1965. In 2017, she moved to Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community.
Frances was a member of Heritage United Methodist Church in Waverly.
Survived by: a daughter, Janice (Jerry) Janssen of Waverly; three grandchildren, Jill (Rick Rieger) Janssen of Waverly, Jeff Janssen of Waterloo and Jodi (George) Ingham of Des Moines; a great-granddaughter, Anastasia Ingham; a sister, Louise James; and three brothers-in-law, Harvey Carolus, Roger (Lee) Lageschulte and Gail (Doris) Earleywine.
Preceded in death by: Wendell; her parents; five sisters, Barb LaForge, Marie Brandenburg, Mary Tensmeyer, Phyllis Stocker and Elaine Earleywine; and three brothers, Dave, Bill and Henry Tensmeyer.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Heritage United Methodist Church, with burial at Harlington Cemetery, both in Waverly. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at the church. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for later designation.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Frances loved to quilt at the Waverly Senior Center and worked the household auctions at the fairgrounds. She retired from Mennenga Auctions when she turned 94!
