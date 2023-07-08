Frances Jean Bergman

January 18, 1929-July 4, 2023

Frances Jean Bergman was born on January 18, 1929 on a farm east of Parkersburg, Iowa. She was the youngest child of Henry John Kalkwarf and Elizabeth (Mulder) Kalkwarf.

After graduating Parkersburg high school in 1947, Frances worked at Van Eman & Mulder law firm until her marriage to Harold Ray Bergman in Parkersburg in 1950. Thereafter, she worked in Davenport, Iowa for Bessler Locomotives. Relocating to Oakland, Iowa, Frances was secretary to the school superintendent. Frances and her growing family also lived in Hampton, Maquoketa and Toledo, relocating in 1963 to Audubon, Iowa where she worked part time as a legal secretary for a law firm, the local newspaper, and in real estate.

In 1989, she retired from her final employment at the Audubon County Clerk of Court office where she was deputy clerk. Frances was the first female elected to the Audubon city council. She regularly helped Harold with his job with Farm Bureau, attending meetings and hosting many events in her home.

Frances and Harold have three children, Mike (Ellen), West Des Moines, IA, Tim (Kenna), Leawood, KS, and Phil (Donna), Scotts Valley, CA; four grandsons, Alex, Los Angeles, CA, Brandt (Michelle), Longmont, CO, Brett, Wichita, KS, and Kenny, Minneapolis, MN.

Frances and Harold hosted two foreign exchange students: Bassam Abou Murad (71/72) from Brazil and Ann Moitry Vacant from France (80/81) who continue to visit regularly.

Frances developed close friendships to include those at the Meredith Drive Reformed Church where she and Harold attended. Along with Harold and other church members, they promoted a mental health support group that had broad attendance. Frances also was a trained volunteer at Hospice and spent many hours comforting others.

Frances is survived by husband Harold, her sons and their spouses, her grandchildren, several brother and sister in laws, and many nieces and nephews.

Her funeral will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 8 at The Bridge in Johnston, where her family will greet friends beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be at 11 a.m., Monday, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the organization of your choice.

View a complete obituary at www.IlesCares.com