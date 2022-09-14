November 2, 1919-September 12, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Frances I. Dillon, 102, of Cedar Falls and formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, September 12, 2022, at Deery Suites of Western Home Communities.

She was born November 2, 1919, at home near North English, the daughter of Roy and Lula (Darden) Cole.

She married Lorton Levere Penn and they were later divorced. She married Clarence A. “Chuck” Dillon on April 13, 1963 in Rushford, Minnesota; he preceded her in death on August 3, 1989.

Frances was a seamstress all her life. She also provided childcare, worked as an Avon Lady, and worked at Wonder Bread Bakery.

She had been a member of Central Christian Church. Frances was an avid bowler, bowling well into her 90’s many 200+ games. She kept a meticulous garden and mowed her own lawn until a few years ago. She was known to be a perfectionist and always made sure things were done to her liking. She made sure every hair was in place, make-up fully done, and had on fresh clothes before leaving the house, even for a quick errand. She always looked nice.

Frances had an incredible work ethic and always kept busy. She had no time for sitting around watching tv; she always found something that needed to be done. Her sewing skills were to be admired with every stitch perfectly in place. She sewed many outfits over years for her family from every day clothing to formal wedding attire, often times while listing to her favorite country radio station.

Her cooking skills were also remarkable, whipping up a homemade meal anytime family would visit. Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners were always well attended. No one wanted to miss out on her world-famous apple salad, frosted cranberry salad or pecan pie.

She loved her family tremendously and always treated everyone equally, no matter how they came to join the family. She welcomed everyone. Frances loved cats and kept them as pets throughout her life. Frances had a love for collecting items, especially flower pins. She enjoyed stopping at rummage sales finding treasures at a bargain.

Survived by two sons, Ronald (Doris) Penn of Raymond and Richard (Sharon) Penn of Waterloo; daughter, Charlotte Schuler of Waterloo; eight grandchildren, Daniel Widmann, Elizabeth (Darwin) Dirksen, Brandy Key, Tammi Hunt, Thomas Wilt, Shannon (Chris) Stolle, Teresa (John) Ashcraft, and Jennifer Ludwig Erickson; granddaughter-in-law, Roselina Wilt; seventeen great-grandchildren; and thirteen great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Chuck; son, Robert Penn; three grandsons, David Widmann, Shawn Penn, and Timothy Wilt; brother, Clarence Cole; and a sister in infancy.

Public Visitation: noon – 1:00 pm Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Locke Garden View Chapel (3655 Logan Avenue, Waterloo, IA).

Funeral Services: 1:00 pm Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Locke Garden View Chapel.

Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery

Memorials may be directed to Last Hope Animal Rescue or Waverly Pet Rescue

Locke Garden View Chapel is in charge of arrangements.