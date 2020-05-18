Frances "Francie" R. Crawford

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1951-2020)

FREDERICKSBURG -- Frances "Francie" Ruth Crawford, 69, of Fredericksburg, died Saturday, May 16, at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minn.

She was born Jan. 12, 1951, in Cudahay, Wis., daughter of Charles and Barbara (Burkitt) Vickers. She graduated from Maple Valley High School in 1969. She attended the University of Northern Iowa, obtaining her degree in elementary education. She married Steve Crawford on July 27, 1974, at Barclay United Presbyterian Church, rural Dunkerton. She worked at St. Joseph Hospital in New Hampton as community outreach and education coordinator for 22 years before becoming volunteer coordinator at Iowa Hospice (St. Croix Hospice).

She was a member of the PEO and active in the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life. In 2004, she was selected to be the Iowa recipient of the organization's Profile in Courage award and served as an ambassador forr National Relay for Life in Washington, D.C., three times.