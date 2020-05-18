Frances "Francie" R. Crawford

(1951-2020)
FREDERICKSBURG -- Frances "Francie" Ruth Crawford, 69, of Fredericksburg, died Saturday, May 16, at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minn.
She was born Jan. 12, 1951, in Cudahay, Wis., daughter of Charles and Barbara (Burkitt) Vickers. She graduated from Maple Valley High School in 1969. She attended the University of Northern Iowa, obtaining her degree in elementary education. She married Steve Crawford on July 27, 1974, at Barclay United Presbyterian Church, rural Dunkerton. She worked at St. Joseph Hospital in New Hampton as community outreach and education coordinator for 22 years before becoming volunteer coordinator at Iowa Hospice (St. Croix Hospice).
She was a member of the PEO and active in the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life. In 2004, she was selected to be the Iowa recipient of the organization's Profile in Courage award and served as an ambassador forr National Relay for Life in Washington, D.C., three times.
Survivors: her husband; two daughters, Leslie (James) Winder of Waterloo, and Laura (Jim) Kopaska of Westminster, Colo.; six grandchildren, Tristan Wright, Lilly Winder, Hadley Kopaska, Lawson Kopaska, Brody Winder, Abbey Winder; three sisters, Jeanne Braun of Medina, Ohio, Charlene Burgess of Rogue River, Ore., and Barbara Jo “Bobbi” of Woodward; and brothers-in-law, William (Elaine) Crawford of Glidden, Richard (Patricia) Crawford of Waterloo, and Jeffrey Crawford of San Antonio, Texas.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a granddaughter, Laney Winder; and a niece, Tonya.
Services: Private services will be Wednesday, May 20, at United Methodist Church, Fredericksburg; burial at New Barclay Cemetery, rural Dunkerton. Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory of New Hampton is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at hugebackfuneralhome.com.
There are an infinite number of ways Francie will be remembered by her family and dear friends who were like family, and her communities, but maybe the best way to sum up her life is that she made the world a better place while she was here.
