Frances Carey

(1923-2019)
WATERLOO — Frances “Fran” Carey, 95, of Fullerton, Calif., formerly of Waterloo, died at home Friday, March 8.
She was born in April 1923 in Waterloo, daughter of Edmund James and Myrta Grace Faust. She was married to Elton H. Carey for 66 years. He preceded her in death in 2013.
She graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with an education degree and taught high school early on in her career. In Fullerton, after a brief stint as a substitute teacher, she built a career of 17 years at the state of California in the Employment Development Department.
She supported the Children’s League, Laguna Road School PTA, Fullerton Light Civic Opera, Needle Work Guild and Ebell Club. She attended the Presbyterian church, where she was an elder and served a session on the board of deacons. She also was involved in the Fullerton Interfaith Emergency Services, now known as Pathways of Hope. She received the “Woman of the Year” award for her work with the Ebell Club of Fullerton, and in 2014 received the Harry Brown Award for her work with Pathways of Hope.
Survived by: a brother, Edmund Faust Jr.; four sons, Steve, Greg, Jeff and Tim; her daughters-in-laws, Connie, Debbie, Diane and Mary; and seven grandchildren, Lea, Ryan, Brandon, Spencer, Shannon, Brooke and Preston.
Celebration of Fran’s life: 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Angelo’s and Vinci’s Restaurant-Romeo & Juliet Room, 550 N. Harbor Blvd., Fullerton, CA 92832. Please RSVP to careyquest4@yahoo.com.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: can be directed to Pathways of Hope (https://www.pohoc.org/donate/ — care of Fran Carey), or First Presbyterian Church Endowment Fund (checks can be sent to First Presbyterian Church Endowment Fund, care of Fran Carey) at 838 N. Euclid, Fullerton, CA 92832.
Fran was a strong, independent woman of faith with a sharp wit and savvy business sense. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and community member. Fran’s love, strength, spirit and wisdom will live on through all of us forever more.
