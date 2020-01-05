Frances C. Reints

(1925-2020)
PARKERSBURG —- Frances Cecile Reints, 94, of Parkersburg, died Saturday, Jan. 4, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
She was born April 16, 1925, in Primghar, daughter of Frank Henry and Vera Blanche (McCroskey) Saupe. At 3 weeks of age, Frances’s mother passed away and she was raised by her father and her grandmother. Frances graduated from Primghar High School. After graduation, she attended Iowa State Teacher’s College and received her teaching certificate. Frances later went back to the University of Northern Iowa and earned her master’s in education.
On Feb. 15, 1947, Frances married Vernon “Butch” Reints in the Little Brown Church in Nashua. They lived on their farm north of Parkersburg. Frances taught six years in Parkersburg, six years in Aplington and 29 years in Allison Bristow, retiring in 1994.
Frances was a member of First Congregational Church in Parkersburg, where served in the church women’s organizations, as an organist and helped with AWANA’s. Frances was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Survivors: two sons, John (Janelle) Reints of DeKalb, Ill., and Tom (Gerri) Reints of Parkersburg; four grandchildren, John Wayne (McKenzie) Reints, Jennifer (Matt) Teusink, Jamie (fiancée, Eric Jennings) Reints and Mekayla Reints; and four great-grandchildren, Aiden, Lennox, Emerson and Justin.
Preceded in death by: her husband on June 10, 1995; her parents; and two sisters, Walta Gill and Naomi Cleveringa.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at First Congregational with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg, and one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: to family.
Online condolences at www.redman-schwartz.com
She enjoyed music, crocheting and rug making. Frances’s greatest joy was spending time with her family.
