(1927-2018)
WATERLOO — Frances Baker Carroll, 91, of Williamsburg, formerly of Waterloo, died Friday, Dec. 21, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
She was born June 30, 1927, in Fremont, daughter of Henry and Ruth (Pendarvis) Krusemark. She married Howard D. Baker Jr. of Waterloo on Thanksgiving Day 1946. She later married Paul W. Carroll Jr. of Davenport in 1983.
Frances graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1944 and attended American Institute of Business (AIB) in Des Moines. She and Howard lived and raised their family in Waterloo until his death in 1978. She and Paul made their home in Davenport together for 24 years until Paul’s death in 2007. In 2012 she moved to Highland Ridge in Williamsburg.
Survived by: three children, Gail (Michael) Hansen of Lake Mills, Joyce Baker of Homestead and Russell (Michelle) Baker of Winter Garden, Fla.; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Rosalie Dursky of Williamsburg; a brother, Leslie (Irene) Krusemark of Ankeny; a stepdaughter, Connie Carroll Rashid of Bettendorf; four stepgrandchildren; numerous stepgreat-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; husbands; an infant daughter, Jane Ann Baker; and six brothers, William, Harold, Clarence, Robert, Leland and Jerry Krusemark.
Celebration of Life service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Williamsburg, with burial at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation is 9 a.m. until services at the church. Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg is assisting the family.
Memorial fund: has been established for the American Diabetes Association.
Condolences may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Frances enjoyed entertaining, volunteering, doing needlework and being active in her church and communities. She also was a member of the Republican Women, Catfish Jazz Society and the St. Paul United Methodist Church in Williamsburg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.