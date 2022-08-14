Frances Arlene Nielsen

May 30, 1925-August 11, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Frances Arlene Nielsen, 97, of Cedar Falls, passed away at UnityPoint Health/Allen Hospital on Thursday, August 11, 2022. She was born May 30, 1925, in Missouri Valley, Iowa, daughter of Frank and Christine (Nelson) Rothenay. Frances married Homer “Max” Guyette in January of 1944 before he left for Europe in the U.S. Army. Max was killed on March 1, 1945, in the Battle of the Bulge. Frances married Leonard Nielsen, Sr. May 2, 1948, in Brighton, Colorado. They settled in Cedar Falls where Frances was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Max and Leonard; daughter, Victoria Beach; siblings: Frederick, Florence, Lucille, Louise, Eva, Marjorie, Phyllis, Ethel and Edward. She is survived by her son, Leonard “Butch” Nielsen, Jr. of Cedar Falls; grandchildren: Dr. Amy Nielsen (Petersen), Jill (Ron) DeVoll, Tanya Egness, Shawn (Amy) LaDue and Justin LaDue; great-grandchildren: Charli, Natalie, Taaylr, Devon and Lukas; step-great grandchildren: Morgan, Ryan, Owen and Lauran; close niece from first marriage, Deb Lizer; many other nieces and nephews from Missouri Valley; good friend and neighbor, Freddie Holmes; and friend and partner in crime, Laurie Magee.

Frances' Memorial Service will be at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the Windgrace Commons Room at Western Home Communities. Burial next to Leonard will follow at a later date. Memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice or the Shriner's Hospitals for Children.

Frances' life was filled with many trials including the loss of her mother at a young age and a young daughter to care for following the death of her first husband. Yet, she was a strong woman who persevered and led a life where her loved ones were always her priority. Frances will be missed by all who knew and loved her.