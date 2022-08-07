April 2, 1939-August 2, 2022

WATERLOO—Fran Waring, 83, of Waterloo, Iowa, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Wellspring Health Center, Friendship Village in Waterloo. She was born April 2, 1939, in Cresco, Iowa, and was adopted as an infant by Walter and Grace Stevenson Fye of Cresco, who cared deeply for her welfare. She was an outstanding music talent, even as a child. While in High School, she taught piano, was in singing groups, band, and accompanied countless music events. She graduated from Cresco High School in 1957 and attended Wartburg College in Waverly as a music major. It was there that she met her husband, Jim, the love of her life. They were married on August 2, 1959, in Cresco. She worked steadily as a private music teacher, office worker and volunteered throughout the years. Volunteer involvement was with the schools, Scouts, and hospitals. Music, typing, cards, knitting, and just “helping out” were always important parts of who she was. She touched so many lives in a positive way, always listening with the goal of understanding.

Fran and Jim were blessed as parents with two outstanding children: Bradley (Roxanne) Waring of Simpsonville, SC, and Christine (Jonathan) Anderson of Post Falls, ID. They were blessed further with the birth of six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. All survive their mother/grandmother/great-grandmother. Fran was preceded in death by her parents.

Every day was a new day and a fresh opportunity to enjoy, to share, and to marvel in God’s Amazing Grace. She loved her family passionately. She enjoyed her church, friends, and service groups. She enjoyed cooking, camping, knitting, playing bridge, socializing, and just being a friend. Fran was inviting as she shared her musical talent in performance, sing-a-longs, accompanying, teaching, or just telling/playing a musical endearment in the background. If she didn’t know how to do something, she would learn about it and proceed to do it beautifully. We may hear her accompanying a choir of angels in heaven. We may even be invited to join a sing-along. Fran is painfully missed, but her music of life and love will continue endlessly. A family celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be given to the Friendship Village Foundation, 600 Park Lane, Waterloo, Iowa 50702; or the Northeastern Iowa Food Bank, P.O. Box 2397, Waterloo, Iowa 50703.

