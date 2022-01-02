Fr. Melvin D. Hemann

He was born October 15, 1928, in Stacyville, IA, the son of Bernard J. and Olive S. Halbach Hemann. He graduated from Visitation High School in Stacyville in 1946, Loras College in 1955, and Mt. St. Bernard Seminary in 1959, both in Dubuque. He was ordained into the priesthood January 31, 1959 at St. Raphael Cathedral in Dubuque. He served as Associate Pastor at parishes in Protivin, Holy Cross, Schley, Cedar Rapids, New Haven, Decorah, Ames, Mason City, Charles City and Roseville, Pastor in Chelsea, Preston, Sabula, Green Island, Rickardsville, Sherrill, and Balltown. He also served as Dean of the Bellevue Deanery, Executive Secretary of the Balltown-Sherrill Consolidated School and Director of the Archdiocesan Family Life Office, retiring July 20, 1998. He was a leader and presenter on Marriage and Family Life Programs locally, nationally, and internationally for over 50 years.