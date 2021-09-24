Forrest William Schlette
May 17, 1930-September 18, 2021
Forrest William Schlette (91) of Spotsylvania County, Virginia passed away surrounded by his family on September 18, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital. Survivors include his daughter, Andrea; son Clifford; son-in-law Mark; grandchildren, Emily and Ethan; nephew David; and others.
