 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forrest William Schlette
0 entries

Forrest William Schlette

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Forrest William Schlette

May 17, 1930-September 18, 2021

Forrest William Schlette (91) of Spotsylvania County, Virginia passed away surrounded by his family on September 18, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital. Survivors include his daughter, Andrea; son Clifford; son-in-law Mark; grandchildren, Emily and Ethan; nephew David; and others.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Parents are concerned about their child's safety on the internet

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News