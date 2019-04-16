CEDAR FALLS — Forrest Glen Mixdorf, 100, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, April 10, at NewAldaya Lifescapes of natural causes.
He was born Sept. 19, 1918, on a farm south of Denver to Otto and Lena (Gielau) Mixdorf. He married Fern Rhea Barnard in 1945.
He graduated from Janesville High School in 1936. He served in the U.S. Army. Forrest worked as a mechanic for Tate Cadillac Olds until retirement. Forrest and Fern spent their winters in Orlando, Fla., for 25 years. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Survived by: a daughter, Nancy Mixdorf; a son, Glen Mixdorf; and a granddaughter, Stacey Conrad.
Preceded in death by: his wife; and a grandson, Jeffrey.
Services: No services are planned at this time. Burial will be in Garden of Memories. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to NewAldaya Lifescapes, 7511 University Ave., Cedar Falls 50613.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Forrest devoted his life to caring for his wife and family. He enjoyed fishing, woodwork and gardening. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the caring staff at NewAldaya Lifescapes and St. Croix Hospice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.