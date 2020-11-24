Forrest E. Alcott

August 20, 1955-November 19, 2020

Forrest (Punk) Eugene Alcott, passed away on November 19th 2020 of Covid.

Punk was born August 20th 1955 in Waterloo IA to Forrest (Gene) and Sharon (Hardee) Alcott.

He is survived by his daughter Tonya Alcott of Rolfe IA and his son Michael Alcott. His granddaughters Kayla (Ben) Poff, Katie (David) Hilton, Cheyene (Cody) Crandall, his grandsons Todd Wilson, Evan Alcott, William and Eldon Estberg. His great granddaughters Serena and Sessile Wilson and his great grandson Coty Poff.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, his great granddaughter Scarlette Cole.

Due to the pandemic we are having a private celebration of life with his immediate family. We are hoping to have a burial of his ashes in the springtime.