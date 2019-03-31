(1938-2019)
SUMNER —- Flynn Leo Meyer, 80, of Sumner, died Friday, March 29, at Linn Haven Rehab and Healthcare, New Hampton.
He was born Oct. 29, 1938, in Sumner, son of Leo and Gail (Creager) Meyer. He graduated from Sumner High School in 1957. Flynn worked at Zimmerman Motors following high school before a long career at John Deere in Waterloo. He married Joyce Nauholz on Jan. 26, 1948, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Following Flynn’s retirement of 30 years at John Deere in 1994, he and Joyce enjoyed seeing the country during seven years of part-time employment with Sportsman Quest.
Survivors: his wife; a daughter, Lynn (Brad) Ohrt of Reinbeck; a son, Dean (Beth) Meyer of Barrington, Ill.; four grandchildren, Jacob (Shanelle) Pedersen of West Union, Kyle (Danika) Meyer of Roanoke, Texas, Katelyn (Alex) Tungland of Cedar Falls, and Zach (Kerri) Meyer of Chicago, Ill.; four great-grandchildren, Roselyn and Maelyn Pedersen, Grant Meyer, and Joslynn Tungland; three sisters, Chrystal Meier of Longmont, Colo., Karen Gaede of Denver, and Miriam Johnson of Sumner; a brother, Wayne Meyer of Sumner; his stepmother, Marlene Meyer of Sumner; a stepbrother, Barry (Jill) Meyer of Sumner; and a stepsister, Sherry Johnson of Mason City.
Preceded in death by: his parents, three brothers-in-law, Warren Gaede, Jerry Johnson, and Everett Meier; and a sister-in-law, LuAnn Meyer.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, at St. John Lutheran Church-Spring Fountain, rural Sumner’ interment in Lutheran Cemetery of Sumner Township. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 1, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner and for an hour preceding services at the church.
Memorials: to either St. John Lutheran Church-Spring Fountain or the Iowa Chapter of Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.orgowa.
Flynn enjoyed anything outdoors, to include yard work, gardening, fishing, hunting, golfing, and creating memories with friends. Flynn took pride in passing along his love of the outdoors to his grandchildren during what became a traditional week at Eagle Lake, Minn., in June of every year.
