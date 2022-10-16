Floyd Roger Anderson, age 89, of Morris, Minnesota passed away October 5, 2022 at the Courage Cottage in Morris.

Memorial services will be held Friday, October 21, 2022 at Hope Lutheran Church in Walker, Minnesota. Services will start at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior. Reverends Keith Pillar and Dave Smith will be officiating. Burial will be at Lakeport Cemetery in rural La Porte, Minnesota.