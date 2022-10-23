April 15, 1937-October 20, 2022

JANESVILLE-Floyd J. Hundley, 85, of Janesville, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the Waverly Health Center.

Floyd was born on April 15, 1937, in Black Hawk County, Iowa, the son of Floyd and Louise (Trueg) Hundley. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1956. He was united in marriage to Loretta Rose Ehmen on December 29, 1959, in Cedar Falls. Floyd entered the United States Army in 1960. While serving he was stationed in Ft. Ord, California, Ft. Gordon, Georgia, and El Paso, Texas. Towards the end of his service, he served in Korea during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was honorably discharged in March of 1962. Upon his return from the service, Floyd and Loretta made their home in Cedar Falls and moved to Janesville in 1964.

Floyd worked as a carpenter in the area for 45 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, taking care of his tropical fish and was especially fond of his dogs. He was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Cubs, the Chicago Bulls and watching NASCAR.

Floyd is survived by his wife, Loretta Hundley of Janesville, a son, Douglas (Patti Arnold) Hundley of Minnesota, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, a brother, Craig (Agatha) Hundley of Decatur, Alabama, a brother-in-law, James Ehmen of Cedar Falls, and a sister-in-law, Barbara Ritchie of Cedar Falls.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, James Ritchie.

At this time there will be no formal services. Memorials can be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society or to the family.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187