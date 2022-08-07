March 10, 1942-July 31, 2022

Floyd Eugene James, the son of Curtis and Lillian James, was born March 10, 1942 in Osceola, Iowa. He graduated from West Liberty High School with the Class of 1960. On July 7, 1963 Floyd was united in marriage to Marilyn M. Morrison in Atalissa, Iowa. He was a supervisor for the John Deere Waterloo Works where he worked for 36 years. Floyd was a long-time resident of Cedar Falls and member of Nazareth Lutheran Church. In June 2022, Floyd and Marilyn moved to Clive, Iowa to be closer to family.

Floyd died on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at his home in Clive surrounded by his family.

Floyd was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed helping others and spent many years doing projects for both family and friends. Floyd actively volunteered at his church, and enjoyed spending time with his family, working outside, and riding his motorcycle.

Floyd is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marilyn M. James of Clive, son Bruce(Elise) James of Des Moines, daughter Susan(Roy) Bebout of Ankeny, grandchildren Emma(Adam) Johnson, Ethan James, Chas(Mallory)Bebout, Brice(Erica)Bebout and one great granddaughter with another great grandchild due in November.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022 in Cedar Falls, Iowa at Nazareth Lutheran Church in the chapel. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the church. A luncheon will be held immediately following the memorial service.