Floyd E. Koob

April 19, 1928-January 7, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Floyd E. Koob, 93, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, January 7, 2022, at Western Home Communities, Martin Center. He was born April 19, 1928, in Waterloo, the son of Rheinhart and Clara Ball Koob.

He married Phyllis Jacobsen on May 22, 1949, at First Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

Floyd worked in maintenance for John Deere Co., retiring after 25 years. He worked as a Carpenter for many years at various places. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, fishing and traveling.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Floyd was a member of U.A.W. Local 838.

Survived by: his wife, Phyllis of Cedar Falls; two sons, Steven (Cheryl) Koob of Prospect Heights, IL, Dennis (Kathy) Koob of Dysart; and one grandson, Christopher Taylor of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a grandson, Curtis Foley; and four sisters, Norma Pratt, Berniece Snyder, Loletha Rosser and Virginia Moothart.

Services: will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa 50701 with Military Rites conducted by the Becker-Chapman American Legion Post #138, V.F.W. Post 1623, and the Iowa National Guard Funeral Honor Detail. Burial will be held in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Locke at Tower Park is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146.