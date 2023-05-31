Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

October 15, 1939-May 25, 2023

WATERLOO-Floyd Darryll Appleby, 83, of Waterloo, died on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Pillar of Cedar Valley, Waterloo.

He was born on October 15, 1939, in Waterloo, to Earl and Olive Stripes Appleby, He married Sharon K. Jensen on April 14, 1973, in Washburn; she preceded him in death on August 25, 2014. Floyd worked for Beasley Roofing Company installing roofs. He had a dog named Snickers that he loved dearly.

Floyd is survived by sisters Myrtle Laycox of Wynne, AR nephew Rick Nolan of Evansdale; nieces, Linda Altonen of Bolingbrook, IL and Judy Wacha of Waterloo; several great nieces and nephews.

Floyd is preceded in death by his parents; wife Sharon; brothers Claridon “Sonny” Appleby and William Appleby; sisters Lula Oestereich, Melvina “Mel” Nolan and infant sister Julia Appleby.

Services: 11:00 AM Friday June 2, 2023, at Locke on 4th, 1519 West 4th St., Waterloo. Burial to follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Visitation: One hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to family.

Locke on 4th is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.