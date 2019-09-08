{{featured_button_text}}

(1924-2019)

Floyd D. Foster

Floyd Foster

WATERLOO — Floyd D. Foster, 94, of Baton Rouge, La., formerly of Waterloo, died at home Aug. 18.

He was born Oct. 18, 1924, in Monroe County, Ill., to Anna Mae and John Foster Sr. He married Ethel R. Grittmann on Aug. 25, 1945.

He served in World War II in the Navy from 1941 to 1945. He was a Boatswain’s Mate aboard the US Esso Bayonne, an oil tanker that serviced the battleships in the North Sea, Atlantic, Mediterranean Sea and Pacific. He also spent part of his service in the Philippines. He moved to Waterloo in 1949 to work at the John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works, where he remained until his retirement in 1985. He moved to Baton Rouge in 2014 to live with his daughter.

Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Linda Foster Benedict (Forest); two grandsons, Jason J. Benedict (Carolyn) of St. Louis, and Dirk C. Benedict of Baton Rouge; four great-grandchildren, Cooper, Andrew, Ryan and Jane Benedict, all of St. Louis; and a brother, L. Glenn Foster of Green Cove Springs, Fla.

Preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, John Foster Jr. and Robert Foster; and a sister, Joanne Foster Siscel.

Services: 10: a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Katharine Graham Pahl Chapel at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery, with burial to follow with military rites by Waterloo AMVETS Post 19, Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 and US Navy Honor Detail. Locke Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: donations in his name may be made to Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area, 3772 North Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70806.

