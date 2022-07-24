August 13, 1942-July 20, 2022

WATERLOO-Floyd Bumpers, Sr., 79, of Waterloo passed away at MercyOne on July 20, 2022. He was born in Jackson, Alabama on August 13, 1942, the son of Love Joy and Lucille (Fox) Bumpers.

Floyd received a BA from the University of Northern Iowa in December of 1992 and graduated together with his son Floyd Jr. He was a Machinist at John Deere for 30 years, retiring in August of 1992. He enjoyed socializing, reading, traveling and writing about historical events. Floyd co-wrote a book titled Iowa’s Black Legacy. He also helped to develop a local newspaper called the Waterloo United Communicator and had a piece of his writing in the Cedar Valley Anthology. In 1979, Floyd Sr., joined the Payne Memorial Ame Church and was involved in many church functions. In July 2018, he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. Floyd was known to be strong and stand his ground.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Floyd Bumpers, Jr., and Darle Mosley; a daughter, Flora Robinson; 5 brothers, Larry Creighton, Lorenzo Creighton, Tommy DeVan Creighton, Love Joy Bumpers, Jr., and Nelson Bumpers; 3 sisters, Vernita Betty, Earnestine Thomas, and Gerri Williams; 8 grandchildren, Logan Taylor Peterson, Chanell Mosley, Eva Mosley, LaTara, Jeri, Heidi, Deidra and Felishia Robinson; and 2 great-grandchildren. Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Jannie Bumpers and second wife Martha Lewis; and a brother Leon Creighton.

Memorials may be directed to the family. A visitation is scheduled for Friday, July 29, 2022 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with a service to follow at 11:00 AM at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories. Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com