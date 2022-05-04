March 23, 1927-May 2, 2022

TOLEDO-Floriss Hope (Davis) Adair, 95, of North English and formerly of Toledo, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022 at the English Valley Care Center in North English. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Christ United Methodist Church in Toledo with Pastor Jill Mack officiating. Interment will follow at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Toledo. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 4, 2022 from 9:30 AM until the time of service at the church.

Floriss was born on March 23, 1927, in Tama County, Iowa, the daughter of Floyd and Florence (Head) Davis.

She attended country school and graduated from Toledo High School.

On April 22, 1950, she was united in marriage to Frank Adair at the Toledo Methodist Church. Floriss held several administrative assistant jobs before and during her marriage. She was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church, often serving in various leadership roles. Floriss loved family gatherings, cooking for family, and visiting with friends. She was devoted to her husband Frank.

Survivors include her children, Diane (Larry) Criswell of Kickapoo, IL, Debra (Timothy) Miller of Humboldt, Denise (Randy) Wade of North English, Damon (Kaye) Adair of Perry, Christi (Roger) Aikin of Bloomington, IL, and CeAnn (Mike) Kreun of Bloomington, IL; grandchildren, Cara (Beau) Dunham, Laura (Dan) Ramos, Ethan (Rebecca) Miller, Carly (Brent) Bauman, Levi (Crystal) Miller, Kelsey (Duane) Johnson, Kyle (Sara) Wade, Cole (Jenny) Adair, Quinn (Lauren) Adair, Clair (Chuck) Casagrande, Laine (Zach) Benchley, Paige Smid, Brant (Courtney) Kreun, Natalie Kreun, and Lily Kreun; twenty-six great-grandchildren; one sister, Marlene Eernisse of Toledo; two brothers, Orla (Colleen) Davis of Toledo and Mark (Rita) Davis of Iowa City; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Frank on April 29, 2020; sister, Faye Evans; son-in-law, Dirk Smid; brothers-in-law, Gordon Evans, Gerald Eernisse, and Larry Skala.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Christ United Methodist Church in Toledo.

Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo, is assisting the family with arrangements.