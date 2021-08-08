February 20, 1932-August 1, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Florine (Erger) Rowe of Cedar Falls, was called to Heaven August 1, 2021. Beloved mother, wife, sister, grandmother, and friend, Florine was born Feb 20, 1932 in rural Walford, IA to Walter and Esther (Norland) Erger. She graduated from Walford High School in 1949. Florine attended Mt. Mercy College and Iowa State Teachers College (now UNI), after which she taught at Dunkerton, Forest City and Algona, IA. It was while teaching that she met and fell in love with fellow teacher, Clair Rowe. After their marriage, Florine & Clair moved to Muncie, IN. where their 3 children were born and she did substitute teaching. They lived in Muncie for 15 years, then moved to Grand Forks, ND for 15 years, finally retiring to Cedar Falls, IA in 1986.

Florine was a member of many organizations including Catholic Daughters of America, a life member of Sartori Auxiliary, P.E.O. Chapter OJ, UNIC at UNI, St. Patrick’s Church and was an active community volunteer. She loved to entertain people and was happiest when hosting groups of friends and family. She was a wonderful neighbor and friend; always checking in to see how people were doing and what they might need. Florine will be remembered for her compassion and generosity.