(1927-2020)
Florine E. Clark, age 93, of Ionia, IA, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center in New Hampton, IA.
A Public Graveside Service will be held at 10:00AM, on Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Ionia, IA. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery and the Chickasaw County Conservation.
Florine Elizabeth Kramer was born on Jaunary 5, 1927 to Anthony and Cecelia (Gilbert) Kramer in New Hampton, IA. She attended and graduated from St. Boniface Catholic School in Ionia, graduating in 1945. Flossie was united in marriage to Harold Clark in a double wedding with Norma Kramer and John Brummond Jr. on June 9, 1949 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Ionia. The couple made their home near Bassett, IA for six years and they then moved to the present day farm north west of Ionia. Besides being a full time mother, she worked numerous years at Weiglein’s Tavern, Dave’s Tap and Ray’s Tap as a cook, waitress and bartender. Flossie enjoyed gardening and flower gardening, fishing, driving her golf cart to tour the farm, reading, and playing cards. She also enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. Flossie was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, the Church guild, and St. Boniface Bingo.
Flossie is survived by her children: Anthony Clark of Kendallville, IN, Kathryn (Larry) McClain of Ionia, IA, Timothy (Lori) Clark of Charles City, IA, Daniel (Sandy) Clark of Ionia, IA, and Richard (Mary) Clark of Ottumwa, IA; 11 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren: sisters Norma Brummond of Ionia, IA and Patricia Balk of Charles City, IA and sister-in-law Judith Kramer of Sugargrove, IL.
Flossie is preceded in death by her parents Anthony and Cecelia Kramer; husband Harold on August 15, 1994; infant son Jon; sisters Lucinda Hansen and Lucille Burgart; brother John Kramer; and brothers-in-law Leonard Burgart, John Brummond Jr, Merle Hansen and Harry Balk.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.