Florine E. Clark

Florine Elizabeth Kramer was born on Jaunary 5, 1927 to Anthony and Cecelia (Gilbert) Kramer in New Hampton, IA. She attended and graduated from St. Boniface Catholic School in Ionia, graduating in 1945. Flossie was united in marriage to Harold Clark in a double wedding with Norma Kramer and John Brummond Jr. on June 9, 1949 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Ionia. The couple made their home near Bassett, IA for six years and they then moved to the present day farm north west of Ionia. Besides being a full time mother, she worked numerous years at Weiglein’s Tavern, Dave’s Tap and Ray’s Tap as a cook, waitress and bartender. Flossie enjoyed gardening and flower gardening, fishing, driving her golf cart to tour the farm, reading, and playing cards. She also enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. Flossie was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, the Church guild, and St. Boniface Bingo.