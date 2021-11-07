June 22, 1928-November 1, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Florian Andrew Seichter, 93, of Cedar Falls passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. He was born June 22, 1928 in Boyd, Wisconsin to Alfred and Frances Seichter, one of 14 children. He graduated from Boyd High School in 1946. From 1950-52 he served our country in the Korean War.

He married Myra Kollmansberger April 27, 1957 and settled in Cedar Falls. They raised five children in Cedar Falls where he worked as a rural mail carrier for 31 years. Neither rain, nor sleet, nor snow stopped him on his route. His mail patrons remarked that they could set their clocks by his daily deliveries. He loved to joke with the kids on his route, calling all of them “Sam.” Getting a chuckle when they corrected him with their proper name.

A true sports enthusiast, he spent many years cheering on his kids and grandkids sports teams as well as the Iowa Hawkeyes and Green Bay Packers. He was a high school basketball and baseball player and enjoyed golf, tennis, skiing and fishing well into his twilight years.

He loved spending time with his family, and will be remembered for his kind heart, quick smile and willingness to always lend a helping hand to those who crossed his path. He lived a life of honor and integrity, was dearly loved and will be deeply missed. “Well done good and faithful servant.”

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Myra. Children: Cindy (Craig) Hansen, Parker, CO; Kevin (Jane) Seichter, Parker, CO; Kay McConnell, Ankeny, IA; Barb (Jim) Janett, Lansing, IA and Andy (Sheila) Seichter, Cedar Falls; thirteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Two brothers Martin (Lorraine) Seichter and Sylvester Seichter, both of Boyd, WI; two sisters Dorothy Potaczek, Thorp, WI; and Alice Gadke, Rice Lake, WI; and many nieces, nephews and relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Alvin Seichter, Robert Seichter, Norbert Seichter, Lorraine Matthews, Herbert Seichter, Mary Pogodzinski, Felix Seichter, Theresa Johnson and Raymond Seichter.

Visitation will be Monday, Nov. 8, 4 to 7 p.m., at Richardson Funeral Home in Cedar Falls. Funeral service will be Tuesday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Cedar Falls, with visitation one hour before service.