(1928-2020)
CLARKSVILLE — Florene Christensen, 91, of Clarksville, died March 21 of natural causes at Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehab.
She was born Oct. 28, 1928, in Jefferson Township, Butler County, daughter of George and Rosa (Tiedt) Leerhoff. She graduated from Clarksville High School in 1947.
Florene attended Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls during the summers of 1947 and 1949. She married Eldon Christensen on June 17, 1950, at St. John Lutheran Church in Clarksville. She began teaching in the fall of 1947 at local country schools, and in the fall of 1950, Eldon went into business as a local DX oil distributor. Florene left teaching to work full-time as a housewife and assist with the oil business. Over the years they sold oil and fuel products for Diamond, DX, Sunoco, Gulf, Pro, and later as an independent dealer. Eldon died Jan. 21, 1977. Florene sold the oil business a couple of years later.
She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Clarksville.
Survivors: a son, Duane Christensen of Waverly; two grandchildren, Lee (Jessica) Christensen of Alden, and Robyn (Jeren) Steffen of Ankeny; four great-grandchildren, Kieser, Hattie, Matilda, and Everett; a brother, Vernon Leerhoff of Allison; and three sisters, Lavon McEnany of Waverly, Shirley (Virgil) Buhr of Denver and Diane (Dave) Loehr of Phoenix, Ariz.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Eldon; a sister-in-law, Joyce Leerhoff; a brother-in-law, Loren McEnany; a niece, Loretta Boswell; two nephews, Mark McEnany and Dean Wiebke; and a great-nephew, Nathanial Leerhoff.
Services: A private family-only service will be held at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Clarksville with burial at Lynwood Cemetery in Clarksville. A Celebration of Life will be held later.
Memorials: to the family at PO Box 223, Clarksville, IA 50619.
She was involved in the Commercial Club, Community Betterment, Bi-centennial Committee in 1975-1976, and Butler County Historical Committee. Her favorite pastimes were cooking, sewing projects, reading spiritual books, and spending time with family, especially her four great-grandchildren.
