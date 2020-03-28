Florene Christensen

Florene attended Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls during the summers of 1947 and 1949. She married Eldon Christensen on June 17, 1950, at St. John Lutheran Church in Clarksville. She began teaching in the fall of 1947 at local country schools, and in the fall of 1950, Eldon went into business as a local DX oil distributor. Florene left teaching to work full-time as a housewife and assist with the oil business. Over the years they sold oil and fuel products for Diamond, DX, Sunoco, Gulf, Pro, and later as an independent dealer. Eldon died Jan. 21, 1977. Florene sold the oil business a couple of years later.