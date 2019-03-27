Florence Wrede

(1930-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Florence Ann Wrede, 88, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Hudson, died Sunday, March 24, at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.
She was born Dec. 18, 1930, near Hudson, daughter of Ernest and Matilda (Engel) Gutknecht. She married William “Bill” Wrede on Oct. 30, 1950, at Zion Lutheran Church in rural Hudson. He died April 18, 2004.
Florence was a graduate of New Hartford High School. She worked for the Hudson School lunch program for 27 years, retiring in 1991. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.
Survived by: two sons, Steve (Gretchen) Wrede of Denver, Colo., and Ross (Renee) Wrede of Beaverton, Ore.; and a grandson, Philip (Amy West) Wrede of Denver, Colo.
Preceded in death by: her parents and husband; two brothers, Carl and Ernest Gutknecht; and a sister, Elsie Watters.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 29, at Zion Lutheran Church, with burial at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, both in rural Hudson. Visitation will be 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls, and for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the church or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.