DENVER-Florence Wille, 92, of Denver Iowa, passed away Sunday night, August 29, 2021, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, Iowa. Florence was born on March 21, 1929, near Readlyn, Iowa, the daughter of Ella (Boevers) and John Hagenow. She grew up near Readlyn where she attended country school. On November 14, 1948, Florence was united in marriage to Ernest H. Wille at Immanuel Lutheran Church – Klinger. The couple lived near Denver until 1968 when they moved into town. Florence worked as a seamstress from 1962 until 1988. Ernest passed away in 1991, and Florence continued living in Denver until moving to Bartels in 2020.

Florence was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver and the Denver American Legion Auxiliary Post #653. She very social and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and talking on the telephone. She also enjoyed being a mother and homemaker, gardening, sewing, and later in life, traveling.