March 21, 1929-August 29, 2021
DENVER-Florence Wille, 92, of Denver Iowa, passed away Sunday night, August 29, 2021, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, Iowa. Florence was born on March 21, 1929, near Readlyn, Iowa, the daughter of Ella (Boevers) and John Hagenow. She grew up near Readlyn where she attended country school. On November 14, 1948, Florence was united in marriage to Ernest H. Wille at Immanuel Lutheran Church – Klinger. The couple lived near Denver until 1968 when they moved into town. Florence worked as a seamstress from 1962 until 1988. Ernest passed away in 1991, and Florence continued living in Denver until moving to Bartels in 2020.
Florence was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver and the Denver American Legion Auxiliary Post #653. She very social and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and talking on the telephone. She also enjoyed being a mother and homemaker, gardening, sewing, and later in life, traveling.
Florence is survived by three children, Joyce (Mike) Eastman of Waterloo, Iowa, Samuel (Donna) Wille of O’Fallon, Missouri and Susan Wille of Denver, Iowa; 10 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; two siblings, Gladys Piehl of Fairbank, Iowa, and Robert (Mary) Hagenow of Waterloo, Iowa; son-in-law, Ronald Grode; brother-in-law, Harold Wille of Denver, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Ernest; a daughter, Karen Grode; a sister, Donna Hagenow; and a brother in infancy.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver with Pastor Scot McCluskey officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Peter Lutheran Church, or the American Cancer Society and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family. 319-984-5379
