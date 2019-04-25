Florence Ruth

(1932-2019)
GRUNDY CENTER — Florence Irene Ruth, 87, of Grundy Center, died Tuesday, April 23, at Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center.
She was born April 14, 1932, on the farm in Butler County to Herman Sr. and Flossie (Arends) Frey. She married Don Ruth on Dec. 28, 1950.
Florence graduated from New Hartford High School. For many years, she helped Don in the family’s TV business, moving from Parkersburg, Sumner, Grundy Center, and lastly, Marshalltown. Florence and Don separated in 1982, and she moved back to Grundy Center. She worked at the Kum & Go before retiring.
Survived by: her children, Sharon (Ron) Shoup of Grundy Center, Ron (Rose) Ruth of Beaman and Jeff (Teri) Ruth of Eagle Mountain, Utah; grandchildren, Amy Shoup, Krystal (Paul) Kubichek, Rusty Ruth, Brad (Allison) Ruth, Adam Ruth and Michelle Ruth; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Bertha Sents.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Michael; a grandson, Scott Shoup; and her siblings.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes-Chapel, with private inurnment at a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery, both in Grundy Center. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday before the service.
Memorials: may be directed to the family to be donated to a cause of their choosing at a later date.
Condolences may be made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Florence loved and cherished the time that she could spend with her family. She enjoyed their camping and fishing trips in Minnesota, spending time at Gull Lake. Florence also liked to try her hand at painting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.