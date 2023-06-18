October 22, 1920-June 15, 2023
WATERLOO-Florence Pearl Cameron, 102, died Thursday. She was the daughter of Charles and Lena Smith Goodin. She worked at Rath’s (1954-62).
Florence lived in her home for 72 years; enjoyed traveling (mostly to Colorado); and her greatest joy was spending time with family. Florence lived a full life and will be missed terribly.
Survived by daughter Judy (Martin) Rodgers, AZ; 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and other family members.
Preceded by husband Frank H.; children: Jerry, Sherry Russell, Nancy Renner, Frank E.; grandson Nick; 5 siblings.
No services are planned.
