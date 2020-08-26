Florence P. Jones

Florence Pauline (Vogt) Jones, 94, of Reinbeck, formerly of Dike, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side on Tuesday, August 25th, 2020 at Parkview Manor in Reinbeck, while under the care of UnityPoint Hospice. Visitation for Florence will be held on Thursday, August 27th from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Abels Funeral & Cremation Service-Engelkes Chapel in Grundy Center (PLEASE ENTER THROUGH THE FRONT DOORS, AND EXIT AT THE BACK ENTRANCE). Due to COVID-19, masks will be required, and we ask those in attendance to practice social distancing. A private graveside service will be held at the Reinbeck Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the DNH Booster Club, 330 Main St., Dike, IA 50624 or to Parkview Manor, 1009 Third St., Reinbeck, IA 50669. Memories of Florence and messages of condolence can be left at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.