(1937-2020)
ALLISON -- Florence M. Vieker, 82, of rural Allison, died Thursday, June 25, at home.
Florence was born Dec. 12, 1937, in Dumont, daughter of Ed H. and Clara (Paplow) DeBower. Florence graduated from Allison High School and attended Wartburg College in Waverly. She married Kenneth Lee Stirling on Dec. 12, 1958, at St. John's-Vilmar; he died Sept. 9, 1994. Florence married Robert Vieker on Nov. 27, 1999, in rural Allison.
In her early years, Florence worked for the bank in Allison. She then began teaching piano, organ, and keyboard lessons and became the secretary at St. John's-Vilmar. Florence was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church-Vilmar. She was active with the Allison Garden Club, Butler County Farm Bureau, American Legion Auxiliary, Red Hat Ladies, Forget and Go Camping Club, and was once a 4-H leader.
Survivors: her husband; two daughters, LaVona (Brian) Engelhardt of Allison, and Marilyn “Mert” Stirling of Waterloo; grandchildren, Shauna (Raymond) Hansen of Owatonna, Minn., Tara Stirling of Waterloo, Shannon Hansen of Cedar Falls, Shayna Engelhardt of Allison, Riley Engelhardt of Allison, and Lucas Engelhardt of Allison; a great-granddaughter, Annabelle Stirling of Waterloo; and other relatives.
Preceded in death by: her parents; first husband, Kenneth Stirling; a son-in-law, Craig Jacobs; and a granddaughter, Sharron Hansen.
Memorials: to the famly for future disbursement to local charities and organizations.
Services: 1 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church-Vilmar, rural Greene. A visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Allison; burial in the church cemetery. The family requests those attending wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Online condolences at www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com.
Florence enjoyed sharing her music at the Butler County Fair and church. She also enjoyed camping, bird watching, attending Bible conferences, and spending time with her family and friends. She had a strong faith, loved her Lord and will be forever missed by all who knew her.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.