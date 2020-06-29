× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1937-2020)

ALLISON -- Florence M. Vieker, 82, of rural Allison, died Thursday, June 25, at home.

Florence was born Dec. 12, 1937, in Dumont, daughter of Ed H. and Clara (Paplow) DeBower. Florence graduated from Allison High School and attended Wartburg College in Waverly. She married Kenneth Lee Stirling on Dec. 12, 1958, at St. John's-Vilmar; he died Sept. 9, 1994. Florence married Robert Vieker on Nov. 27, 1999, in rural Allison.

In her early years, Florence worked for the bank in Allison. She then began teaching piano, organ, and keyboard lessons and became the secretary at St. John's-Vilmar. Florence was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church-Vilmar. She was active with the Allison Garden Club, Butler County Farm Bureau, American Legion Auxiliary, Red Hat Ladies, Forget and Go Camping Club, and was once a 4-H leader.

Survivors: her husband; two daughters, LaVona (Brian) Engelhardt of Allison, and Marilyn “Mert” Stirling of Waterloo; grandchildren, Shauna (Raymond) Hansen of Owatonna, Minn., Tara Stirling of Waterloo, Shannon Hansen of Cedar Falls, Shayna Engelhardt of Allison, Riley Engelhardt of Allison, and Lucas Engelhardt of Allison; a great-granddaughter, Annabelle Stirling of Waterloo; and other relatives.