Florence M. Tovar

(1936-2020)

WATERLOO -- Florence Maxine (Lehman) Tovar, 84, of Minneapolis, formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, June 4.

She was born May 24, 1936, in Waterloo, to Chris H. and Hulda (Stromer) Lehman. She graduated from West High in 1954. She married Magdalano “Mike” Tovar on Jan. 29, 1955, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. She worked at Arrowhead Hardware and Lutheran Social Services group home. She was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.

Survivors: three children, Rebecca Tovar (Richard Atkins), Terry (David) Peña, and Thomas Tovar; two brothers, Robert Lehman and Harry Lehman; two sisters, Darlene (Bill) Sherwood and Edna Briscoe; and five grandchildren, Adrienne Atkins, Trei Tovar, Tevin Tovar, Hector Peña, and Tenley Tovar.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; five brothers, Harold, Herbert, Ray, John, and Vernon; and three sisters, Evelyn Sapp, Margaret Springer, and Viola Klebs.

Services: Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held.

Memorials: to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.