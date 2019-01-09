(1928-2019)
TRAER — Florence Marlys Starck, 90, of Story City, formerly of Traer, died Saturday, Jan. 5, at Bethany Life Nursing Home, Story City.
She was born May 14, 1928, in rural Gladbrook, daughter of Peter and Clara (Paustian) Schlicht. On Nov. 7, 1945, she married Clarence “Sam” Starck. He preceded her in death.
Florence received most of her education in Gladbrook and graduated from Reinbeck High School in 1945. Sam and Florence operated Starck’s Plumbing and Heating business until moving to Waterloo in 1963. They returned to Traer in 1965. Florence utilized her bookkeeping and organizational skills working with Sam at their business on Main Street in Traer. She also worked at Geerlings Feed Mill in Waterloo and at Vokoun Co. in Traer.
Survived by: two daughters, Carol Ogborn of Glen Ellyn, Ill., and Donna Starck (Paul Clark) of Ames; grandchildren Tom Ogborn, Gretchen (Ron) Madsen, Allison Ogborn and Laura Ogborn; and great-granddaughters Elsa Madsen and Presley Madsen.
Preceded in death by: her husband; an infant son, Carey; her parents; two sisters, Leila Seda and Shirley Aswegan; and a brother, Leonard Schlicht.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at Ripley United Church of Christ, Traer, with burial at Crystal Cemetery. Overton Funeral Home, Traer, is assisting the family.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Bethany Life Employee Appreciation Fund or the Ripley United Church of Christ.
Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.
Florence enjoyed baking, gardening, sewing and playing cards. Florence’s family would like to thank the caregivers at Bethany Life for the years of care they provided.
