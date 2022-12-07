April 14, 1941-December 2, 2022
WATERLOO-Florence M. Sommer, 81 of Waterloo died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Bickford Cottage in Cedar Falls. She was born on April 14, 1941, in Waterloo the daughter of Wesley and Florence Sorenson-Sommer.
She worked as the parts manager at both Hooks RV and Ace Fogdall RV until she retired. Florence was an active member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Waterloo and enjoyed spending time with her cats. She also enjoyed going for drives and taking photos.
Florence is survived by: her brother, Laverne “Bud” Sommer of Waterloo; 4 nieces, Cathy Sommer of Moore, OK, Barb Parker of Waterloo, Marlys (Randy) Tharp of Evansdale, Chris Irv Donaldson of Carver, MN; a nephew, Wes (Kim) Sommer of Waterloo; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Charlene Ingalls, a brother, Vernon Sommer, a sister-in-law, Evelyn Sommers, and a brother-in-law, Ross Ingalls.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Waterloo with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. A public visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.
Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society or Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church
Locke Funeral services is handling services. Go to www.lockefuneralservices.com for more info.
